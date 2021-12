The Book of Boba Fett on Disney+ | Official "The Return" Trailer

Watch the official "The Return" trailer for the Disney+ Star Wars series The Book of Boba Fett Season 1, created by George Lucas.

It stars Temuera Morrison, Ming-Na Wen, Collin Hymes and Jennifer Beals.

The Book of Boba Fett Season 1 Release Date: December 29, 2021 on Disney+