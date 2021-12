Boris Johnson announces move to Covid Plan B

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announces a move to Plan B to tackle the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

The measures include working from home, where possible, the implementation of Covid health certificates in nightclubs and mandatory mask wearing in cinemas and theatres.

Report by Blairm.

