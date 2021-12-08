Credit: In The Know Wibbitz

Creative Christmas cookie recipes from TikTok

’Tis the season for Christmas cookies!

.Here are five of the most creative and aesthetic Christmas cookies from TikTok.Christmas wreath cookies These adorable cookies look just like tiny Christmas wreaths!

.meringue Christmas tree cookies These three-ingredient meringue Christmas tree cookies are so sweet and easy to make!

.Grinch cookies These How the Grinch Stole Christmas-inspired cookies will make your heart grow!.Gingerbread Christmas cookies These cookies are shaped like Christmas trees, candy canes, ornaments and gingerbread men.Stacked Christmas cookie tree This giant Christmas tree cookie makes a perfect centerpiece for any cookie platter!