Homeowner shares how she walks down 'dangerous' Victorian stairs

A homeowner on TikTok fascinated her followers with the "deadly" staircase that connects her bedroom with her kitchen.Kim Tierney (@bloomfieldfarm) and her husband bought Bloomfield Farm in 2018.

The house was built in 1774 and abandoned for the past 50 years or so.The couple decided to take on Bloomfield as a major DIY restoration project and tried to keep as much of the original pieces of the house as possible.Since then, the couple has updated their 237,000 TikTok followers with tours of the home.In one video, Tierney explained that in addition to the main staircase, there was another way for her to get downstairs — by "traveling the dangerous Victorian stairs"."Victorian stairs could be referred to as 'hidden killers,'" Tierney explained in the TikTok's text.

"Made too narrow, made too steep, with irregular steps".Tierney added that these stairs were for the servants and other staff to travel out of sight throughout the house.

Families would build the staircase against code.Commenters were stunned by the staircase especially.

As one user put it, "If my server is bringing me food, I would like them to continue to live"