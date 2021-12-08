Is TikTok’s ‘life hack’ obsession actually changing our lives?

Life hack videos are far and away one of the biggest, most abundant forms of content on TikTok.For example, videos using the hashtag #LifeHacks have drawn more than 46 billion views, while those featuring #Hack have combined for another 33 million.So what makes a video stick?

This, in many ways, is the central question behind TikTok’s life hack explosion.In The Know spoke with four different creators, and almost all of them said their stickiest life hacks were the ones that viewers could try easily from home.Sidney Raz, a life hack creator with more than 1.7 million followers on TikTok, said his viewers seem to replicate the hacks most when he demonstrates them clearly.Relatability also matters.Most life hack videos have some degree of approachability to them — like, tips for squeezing a lemon or tricks for deep cleaning dirty pans — but the stickiest ones go beyond that.Most life hack videos have some degree of approachability to them — like, tips for squeezing a lemon or tricks for deep cleaning dirty pans — but the stickiest ones go beyond that.Some of the most action-inspiring videos solve problems that everyone has to deal with