Halle Berry Honored for 30-Year Career Giving Her ‘So Many Moments’ She Is Proud

Berry along with fellow actors Anthony Anderson, Jennifer Hudson & Filmmaker Ava Duvernay were all celebrated for their work at the Critics’ Choice Association’s Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television
Berry along with fellow actors Anthony Anderson, Jennifer Hudson & Filmmaker Ava Duvernay were all celebrated for their work at the Critics’ Choice Association’s Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television
Halle Berry takes us through her iconic career, including her roles in 'Living Dolls,' 'Jungle Fever,' 'Introducing Dorothy..