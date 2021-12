PM pays tribute to former 'fine colleague' Allegra Stratton

Boris Johnson pays tribute to his former spokesperson Allegra Stratton, who he describes as a "fine colleague".

The prime minister also says "there can be no excuse" for the video which emerged showing Stratton and Downing Street aides joking over a Christmas party that was allegedly held during Covid lockdown.

Report by Blairm.

