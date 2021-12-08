Olaf Scholz Officially Succeeds Merkel as Chancellor of Germany

Scholz formally took the reins of the German chancellorship on Dec.

8.

His swearing-in brings 16 years of Angela Merkel's leadership to an end.

In passing the role to Scholz.

Merkel advised the new chancellor to perform the position "with joy.".

Scholz tweeted after taking the oath.

I said 'yes.', Olaf Scholz, German Chancellor, via BBC News.

In addition to a new chancellor, .

Scholz's swearing-in means a new coalition of political parties now comprise the German government.

It is now made up of Scholz's Social Democrats.

The Green Party... ... and the Free Democrats.

Merkel's political career spanned more than three decades.

Her political party, the Christian Democrats, now finds itself in a minority position in the German Bundestag.

Among the prominent issues facing Scholz and the new government... .

... are the COVID-19 pandemic and tensions between Ukraine and Russia