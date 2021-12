SC Legislators discuss vaccine mandate ban

GOOD EVENING.NIGEL GOOD EVENING TO YOU.YEAH, THERE’S FEDERAL POLICIESRIGHT NOW FROZEN IN THE COURTSYSTEM AND STATE LAWMAKERS AREWORKING TO BAN MANDATES.STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA ON THESAME DAY AEDERAL F JUDGE STAYEDTHE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION’SVACCINE POLICY FOR FEDERALCONTRACTORS MEMBERS OF THE STATEHOUSE INTRODUCED A BILL BANNINGVACCINE MANDATES, WHICH WOULDEXPTEM STATE AND LOCALGOVERNMENT EMPLOYEES GOVERNMTENCONTRACTORS FIRST RESPONDERS ANDPUBLIC SCHOOL STUDENTS.IT’S AN INDIVIDUAL LIBERTYISSUE.IT’S AOLS A ISSUE OF THE ECONOMYOF JOBS IN SOUTH CAROLINA.AND SO THAT WOULD BE THE BEST.CHRISTMAS PRESENT I THINK THATWE COULD GIVE PEOPLE NOW THATFEDERAL POLICIES HAVE BEENFROZEN IN COURT.THOSE GROUPS ARE NOT SUBJECT.WERE MANDATE I THINK TO SUM ITUPIS LIKE WE’RE REALLY BACK TOSQUARE ONE GREENVILLE ATTORNEY.JOHN RECKON BILE SAYS FEDALERPOLICY WON’T BE IMPMELENTEDUNLESS STAYS ARE OVERTURNED,WHICH COULD ONLY COME FROM THEUS SUPREME COURT.THE SUPREME COURT IS GOING TOHAVE TO DECIDE WHETHER OR NOTPRESIDTEN BIDEN HAS THEAUTHORITY FROM CONGRESS.TO MANDATE VACCINATIONS IN ORDERTO PMOROTE THE EFFICIENCY ANDTHE ECONOMY OF THE UNITED STATESGOVERNMENT PRIVATE BUSINESSESSTILL HAVE THE ABILITY TOMANDATE VACCINES.IT’S NOT YET CLEAR WHETHER THESTATE SENATE WOULD VOTE ON THEHOUSE’S BILL IF IT PASSES OTHERSENATORS PASSED A SIMILAR BILLEARLIER THIS YEAR AND MAKING ITHARDER FOR PEOPLE TO STAYEMPLOYED RIGHT NOW IS NOT WHATANYBODY NEEDS TO DO.PFIZER TODAY SAID ’T'S BOOSTERIS EFFECTIVE AGAINST THE OMICRONVARIANT FOR NOW IN GREE