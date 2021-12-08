Upcoming 'GTA Online' Update Features Dr. Dre

Engadget reports that Rockstar Games is getting ready to release a big update for 'GTA Online.'

The update will reportedly feature a story mission centered around one of the main characters of 'Grand Theft Auto 5,' Franklin Clinton.

'The Contract' sees Franklin and his friends aspire to be problem solvers for celebrities.

Dr. Dre reportedly appears as one of the potential clients, playing himself in the game.

The storyline has the player retrieve a phone containing unreleased music by the rapper.

Those Dre tracks, along with other new music, are all included in the December 15th update.

Rockstar has promised big changes to current radio stations and , "an eclectic new radio station from some very special guest hosts.".

The update also includes additional side missions, a new EMP launcher, new vehicles and locations.

Engadget reports that Rockstar is expected to reveal more details about 'The Contract' soon.

Other notable stars to make appearances in the 'Grand Theft Auto' series include: Phil Collins, Katt Williams and Ricky Gervais.

