Campobello man sentenced to prison in deadly hit-and-run crash

A man who told troopers he thought he hit an animal was sentenced to prison after the hit-and-run crash that killed a moped driver, officials say.
A man who told troopers he thought he hit an animal was sentenced to prison after the hit-and-run crash that killed a moped driver, officials say.
From the TV shows that we binged during social distancing to the movies we could actually go see in theaters, Netflix's 2021 lineup..
Miami-Dade police have released the name of the man they say was responsible for a deadly crash last April.