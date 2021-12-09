Go-Go's drummer Gina Schock Releases New Book Made In Hollywood: All Access with the Go-Go's

Go-Go's drummer Gina Schock has put together an intimate collection of photographs, memorabilia, and juicy tidbits collected throughout her 40-year career as part of the groundbreaking all-female group.

It will be the best 40 bucks you ever spend.

Made In Hollywood: All Access with the Go-Go's is a photographic journey told through the eyes of Schock as part of one of the greatest rock bands of all time who kept and still keep the beat.

They set the standards for women in music today, selling more than 7 million records worldwide.

They are the only all-female band to write their own songs and play their own instruments on a No.

1 album.

And they finally got their due being recently inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The book also includes anecdotes from bandmates Belinda Carlisle, Kathy Valentine, Charlotte Caffey, and Jane Wiedlin, along with a slew of other key people from their journey, including Jodie Foster and Kate Pierson (B-52's.) The beautiful, innately cool, hard-to-believe 64-year-old Schock graced the LifeMinute studios with her presence recently to tell us all about it and more.

This is a LifeMinute with Gina Schock.