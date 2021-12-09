The King's Daughter Movie (2021) - Pierce Brosnan, Kaya Scodelario

The King's Daughter Movie (2021) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: King Louis XIV's (Pierce Brosnan) quest for immortality leads him to capture a mermaid's (Bingbing Fan) life force, but his immovable will is challenged when his long-hidden illegitimate daughter (Kaya Scodelario) forms a bond with the magical creature.

Based on Vonda N.

McIntyre's novel 'The Moon and the Sun' directed by Sean McNamara starring Pierce Brosnan, Kaya Scodelario, Benjamin Walker, Pablo Schreiber, Rachel Griffiths, Bingbing Fan, William Hurt with Julie Andrews (Narrator) release date January 21, 2022 (in theaters)