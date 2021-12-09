The Reckoning Movie (1970) - Nicol Williamson, Ann Bell, Rachel Roberts, Zena Walker

The Reckoning Movie (1970) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: Michael Marler, a successful business man in London, is about to make his way to the top.

The death of his father brings him - after five years - back to his hometown Liverpool, where he is confronted with his lost Irish roots.

He finds out that his father died because of a fight with some anglo-saxon teddy boys.

It becomes "a matter of honour" for him, to take his revenge without involving the British police.

Starring Nicol Williamson, Ann Bell, Rachel Roberts and Zena Walker Director: Jack Gold Writers: Patrick Hall, John McGrath