LSU receiver and Jackson native Deion Smith enters transfer portal

As Brian Kelly takes over for Ed Orgeron at LSU he will be without wide receiver Deion Smith.

The former Blitz 16 Player of the week has entered the transfer portal.

Smith, who played at Provine and Jackson Academy, will be searching for a new team.

Smith had two touchdowns catches in 6 games as a freshman for LSU.

He received offers from Alabama, Jackson State, Oregon and Florida State during his recruitment in high school.