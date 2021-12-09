Ole Miss coordinator Jeff Lebby reportedly headed to Oklahoma

Ole Miss offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Jeff Lebby is on his way back to his alma mater Oklahoma.

Lebby has a been a huge part of the Rebels' turnaround under Lane Kiffin.

In two season at his position on the coaching staff the Rebels have finished the regular season with top five ranked offenses.

Lebby graduated from Oklahoma in 2007 and got his first coaching job as a student assistant in 2002.

He joins former Clemson defensive coordinator and new Sooners head coach Brent Venables, another Oklahoma product, on his staff.