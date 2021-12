Pakistan, US react to death of CDS General Bipin Rawat | Watch | Oneindia News

Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed among others have expressed condolences on the demise of Chief of Defence Satff General Bipin Rawat.

Top officials of the United State too mourned the death of General Rawat.

