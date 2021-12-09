Bentley - A magical festive surprise from Crème

Every family has one – the difficult person to buy for.

But this year, if your difficult customer is a Bentley aficionado, it’s not too late to wrap up the perfect stocking filler for them, thanks to Bentley’s limited edition set of sustainable tree decorations.

“Sustainabaubles”, if you will.

Under the guidance of Bentley’s Head of Design Collaboration, Brett Boydell, the 12 beautiful jewel-like decorations were covertly designed by Bentley’s in-house apprentices and crafted with help of the artisan craftspeople based at the factory in Crewe.

The decorations are the centrepiece of Bentley’s 2021 festive campaign, a beautifully produced film in which the apprentices take on the role of Santa’s elves when the whereabouts of Bentley’s usual Christmas decorations is thrown into doubt.

With help from Brett and master craftspeople in the factory, they covertly rescue offcuts and spare parts, transforming them into beautiful pieces of festive art.

Bentley’s Board members start to realise that something is up, but know that the extraordinary is always possible in Crewe.