Once I Was Engaged Movie

Once I Was Engaged Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis A new coming-of-age comedy from the creators of ONCE I WAS A BEEHIVE!

A stereotypical uber-planner, Carrie Carrington (Lisa Valentine Clark) has her daughter’s entire life planned out: Step 1—get accepted to Brigham Young University (CHECK); Step 2—serve a mi…[Wait.

Bree got accepted to BYU Hawaii?

OK.

Breathe.

It’s just a little wrinkle, even if BYU-H is an ocean away from home]; back to Step 2—serve a mission for her Church [partial CHECK, mission papers are submitted]; Step 3—graduate in marine biology; Step 4—PhD and post-doc research at Stanford; Step 5—eventually get married and start a family.

The Plan was working for Bree, too, that is until Thys Chesterfield (aka Mr. Perfect) came on the scene and well…you know what they say about the best laid plans.

All too soon, Bree has a ring on her finger and Carrie Carrington, is forced to abandon Plan A in order to plan the wedding of the century.

She built an ark for girl’s camp—wait to see what she does when her daughter’s future is on the line!

Directors: Maclain Nelson, Stephen Shimek Writer: Maclain Nelson Stars: Bart Johnson, Paris Warner, Clare Niederpruem :