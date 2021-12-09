Rajnath Singh issues statement on Gen Bipin Rawat's chopper crash in Parliament | Oneindia News

Today, Defence minister Rajnath Singh issued a statement in the Lok Sabha on the IAF chopper crash that killed 13 including Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat.
#RajnathSingh #GeneralBipinRawat #ArmyChopperCrash
The chopper with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat and 13 others on board crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on Wednesday.