Health secretary welcomes 'thorough' investigation into parties

Sajid Javid welcomes the "proper, thorough" investigation into whether parties were held in government departments in the lead up to Christmas in 2020 which could have breached Covid restrictions.

The health secretary says he was "upset" after seeing a video broadcast by ITV News which appeared to show Downing Street officials joking about an alleged party held on December 18.

Report by Blairm.

