The Tourist Season 1

The Tourist Season 1 Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: What he doesn’t know, could kill him.

Jamie Dornan (A Private War, The Fall, Wild Mountain Thyme) stars in this gripping drama as a man desperately searching for his identity in the glowing red heart of the Australian outback.

The Tourist also stars Danielle Macdonald (Unbelievable, Dumplin’, Patti Cakes) and Shalom Brune-Franklin (Line Of Duty, Roadkill).