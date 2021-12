Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tie knot in a secret wedding in Rajasthan | Oneindia News

Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Rajasthan.

The couple has been dating for more than a year.

The wedding took place in presence of close family and friends, in a white wedding and a traditional Hindu ceremony.

