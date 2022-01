Steven Spielberg doesn't consider 'West Side Story' a remake

Steven Spielberg says he "didn't feel that I was remaking the '61 film" with his version of West Side Story, stating he went back to the original stage musical for inspiration.

The director's take on the classic story, inspired by Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet, is his first foray into the world of movie musicals.

West Side Story is in UK cinemas from 10 December.