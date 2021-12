Minister: I was infuriated after seeing Downing St party video

Grant Shapps says he was "infuriated" after seeing a video that showed Downing Street officials joking about a party that was allegedly held during Covid restrictions in December 2020.

The transport secretary says his father was ill in hospital at exactly the same time as the party was supposed to have taken place and he went four months without seeing him.

Report by Blairm.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn