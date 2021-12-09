Tiger Woods Announces Return to Golf 10 Months After Auto Accident

The 'New York Post' reports Tiger Woods is set to hit the links once more.

Woods announced on Dec.

8 that he intends to participate in the PNC Championship next weekend.

He will play in the tournament alongside his 12-year-old son, Charlie.

After surviving a high-speed auto accident in February, Woods nearly lost one of his legs.

Although it’s been a long and challenging year, I am very excited to close it out by competing in the @PNCchampionship with my son Charlie.

, Tiger Woods, via Twitter.

I’m playing as a Dad and couldn’t be more excited and proud.

, Tiger Woods, via Twitter.

The future of Woods' golf career is uncertain.

As far as playing at the Tour level, I don’t know when that’s going to happen.

, Tiger Woods, via 'New York Post'.

I’m able to participate in the sport of golf.

Now, to what level, I do not know that.

, Tiger Woods, via 'New York Post'.

