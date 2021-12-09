2021's Top Trending Google Searches

On December 8, Google released its annual "Year in Search" list.

The list offers a glimpse into what search terms were top trends and how those numbers compared to the year prior.

According to CNN Business, 2021 saw a return to normalcy for online searches as the old standards of sports and entertainment made a resurgence.

In 2020, "coronavirus" topped the trending search list.

The top two trending searches of 2021 were both from Men's World Cup cricket matches.

The NBA earned a spot on the top trending global searches and was the number one trending search in the U.S. According to CNN, sports topics accounted for eight of the 10 top global searches.

The wildly popular Netflix Show, "Squid Game," and the recently deceased DMX both earned spots on the global and U.S. lists.

Top searches in the U.S. also included the Georgia Senate race and searches related to stimulus payments from the government.

Also making it onto the most searched news list were crypto-related searches: Dogecoin and the price of Ethereum.

CNN reports that Gamestop appeared on the top U.S. news list, following a meme-induced craze surrounding the company's stock earlier this year.

