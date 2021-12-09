Gas Prices Are Predicted To Slip Below $3 Per Gallon in 2022

The U.S. Energy and Information Administration (EIA) released the projection on Dec.

8.

The agency predicts that prices will average $3.13 for the month of Dec..

Before falling to $3.01 in January.

It predicts the average price per gallon for gas in 2022 will be $2.88.

The projections are released as gas prices hit their highest levels this past Nov.

Since Sep., 2014.

The average price per gallon for 2021 is expected to be $3.00.

While the average price this past week was $3.34 per gallon, .

The number represented a slight slide of just over five cents from the prior week.

The EIA was adamant that the projections could change given the fluid nature of the pandemic.

Which has greatly affected energy consumption across the globe.

This is a very complicated environment for the entire energy sector.

, Steve Nalley, EIA Acting Administrator, 'USA Today'.

Our forecasts for petroleum and other energy prices, consumption, and production could change significantly ... , Steve Nalley, EIA Acting Administrator, 'USA Today'.

... as we learn more about how responses to the Omicron variant could affect oil demand and the broader economy, Steve Nalley, EIA Acting Administrator, 'USA Today'.

Crude oil production in the U.S. is expected to increase in 2022