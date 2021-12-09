Anxiety Bringing You Down? Here Are 5 Tips to Help Relieve Stress

While high-functioning anxiety is not a defined illness, it is something that many of us can relate to.

Here are some helpful ways to dial back that distress:.

1: , Don't Always Try to Be Perfect.

Those with high-functioning anxiety are likely to be the same who strive for perfection in all of their endeavors.

2:, Motivate Yourself in a Healthy Way.

Adults with high-functioning anxiety may often believe that the stress they endure is merely the fuel that feeds their hopes and dreams. A lot of people feel like they need the anxiety to help them achieve and to keep their edge.

That can work to a point, but it's not sustainable.

, Keith Kaufman, Ph.D., clinical sports psychologist, via 'Today'.

3:, Find The Source of Your Anxiety.

Experts say getting specific with what's causing your anxiety can be very helpful.

Good therapy can go a long way in dealing with anxiety.

4: , Focus on the Present.

Anxiety tends to be related to the future.

People want to know if they're going to get the promotion or the scholarship.

They want to know what's happening next, and so there is this fear baked in.

, Keith Kaufman, Ph.D., clinical sports psychologist, via 'Today'.

5: , Get Some Quality Sleep.

Experts say anxiety is the enemy of sleep.

Many people push aside anxiety and anxious thoughts during the day, and then when they try to settle down at night it all comes flooding in and impacts how well you’re sleeping.

, Lynn Bufka, Ph.D senior director American Psychological Assoc., via 'Today'