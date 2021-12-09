Canada Officially Bans LGBTQ+ Conversion Therapy

Legislation outlawing such therapies was approved in both the Canadian House of Commons... .

... and the Senate on Dec.

9.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau praised the "Royal Assent" of the legislation via Twitter.

It’s official: Our government’s legislation banning the despicable and degrading practice of conversion therapy has received Royal Assent - , Justin Trudeau, Canadian Prime Minister, via Twitter.

Meaning it is now law.

LGBTQ2 Canadians, we’ll always stand up for you and your rights, Justin Trudeau, Canadian Prime Minister, via statement.

LGBTQ activists in Canada also released statements in support of the legislation.

The unanimous support it received from every official in Parliament sends a clear message to LGBTQ2 Canadians: you are valid and deserving of a life free from harm, Nicholas Schiavo, No Conversion Canada, via 'The Hill'.

Today, as we celebrate this historic moment, we must thank survivors and their tireless advocacy to reach this moment where conversion ‘therapy’ is finally outlawed in our country, Nicholas Schiavo, No Conversion Canada, via 'The Hill'.

Conversion therapy is the practice of attempting to "convert" the sexual or gender identities of LGBTQ+ individuals.

The practice is legal in the United States, though some states do have bans in place to protect LGBTQ+ minors.

Three states — Alabama, Florida and Georgia — have an injunction that outlaws enforcement of conversion therapy bans.

Brazil, Ecuador and Germany also have nationwide conversion therapy bans in place.

The current government in the U.K. has pledged to ban the practice, but has yet to do so