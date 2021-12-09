Beyoncé Shares ‘Vegas Weekend’ Photos With Husband JAY-Z

Beyoncé Shares ‘Vegas Weekend’ Photos , With Husband JAY-Z.

Beyoncé took to Instagram on Dec.

8 to share photos and gifs of the couple from their trip to Las Vegas.

Queen Bey rocked a Gucci x Balenciaga blazer with glittery pants.

The music icons' relationship appears to be stronger than ever, as the duo posed for affectionate snaps.

Back in September, Beyoncé and JAY-Z also starred in a Tiffany & Co.

Campaign, celebrating their love for all to see.

Beyoncé and JAY-Z are the epitome of the modern love story.

As a brand that has always stood for love, strength and self-expression, we could not think of a more iconic couple that better represents Tiffany's values, Alexandre Arnault, the EVP of product and communications at Tiffany & Co., to 'People'