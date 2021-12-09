The Kindred Movie

The Kindred Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: After her father’s suicide, a young mother investigates what led to his death.

But when she is haunted by spirits and unearths an unsolved mystery from 30 years ago, she discovers a dark family history that could prove deadly for her child.

Genre: Psychological Thriller / Horror Release Date: January 7, 2022 Directed by: Jamie Patterson Written by: Christian J.

Hearn Cast: April Pearson, Blake Harrison, and James Cosmo Distributor: Vertical Entertainment