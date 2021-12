American Sicario Movie Clip - Where Does It End?

American Sicario Movie Clip - Where Does It End?

- Plot synopsis: American gangster Erik Vasquez (Philippe A.

Haddad) is scheming to become the top dog in the Mexican underworld, only to find himself making enemies out of both the powerful cartels and his own allies.

Director: RJ Collins Writer: Rich Ronat Stars: Danny Trejo, Maya Stojan, Maurice Compte