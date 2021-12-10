Operation Fortune Ruse de guerre Movie (2022) - Jason Statham

Operation Fortune Ruse de guerre Movie (2022) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: In the film, super-spy Orson Fortune (Jason Statham) must track down and stop the sale of a deadly new weapons technology wielded by billionaire arms broker Greg Simmonds (Hugh Grant).

Reluctantly teamed with some of the world's best operatives (Aubrey Plaza, Cary Elwes, Bugzy Malone), Fortune and his crew recruit Hollywood's biggest movie star Danny Francesco (Josh Hartnett) to help them on their globe-trotting undercover mission to save the world.

Directed by Guy Ritchie starring Jason Statham, Aubrey Plaza, Josh Hartnett, Cary Elwes, Bugzy Malone, Hugh Grant release date Coming Soon 2022 (in theaters)