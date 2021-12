LeFleur’s Bluff playground opens

THE OMICRON VARIANT,VACCINATIONS AND MUCHMORE...ALL JUST A TAP AWAY.CHILDREINN THE METROWILL HAVE A NEW PLAYGROUNDTO ENJOY.STARTING TOMORROW --CHILDREN WILL HAVE ACCESSTO THE 30 THOUSAND SQUAREFOOT LEFLEUR BLUFFPLAYGROUND...THE PLAYGROUND H BASEENUNDER CONSTRUCTION FOR TWOYEARS.THE PLAYGROUND IS APARTAOF 4 MILLION DOLLARPROJECT WITHIN THE LEFLEURUFF BLEDUCATION ANDTOURISM COMPLEX.THE PRESIDENT AND CEO OFTHE MISSISSII PPCHILDREN'S MUSEUM SAYSTHIS IS NOW THE LARGESTPLAYGROUND IN THE COUNTRY.

<WE WERE SO EXCITED TO SEETHE CHILDREN'S FACES ASSOON AS WE CUT THE RIBBON ONTHE PLAYGROUND....WE FL EETH TATHIS PLAYGROUND IS ATANGIBLE REPRESENTION ATOF OUR ASPIRATION FOTHR EIRHEALTH AND WELLNESS