The Legend of La Llorona Movie

The Legend of La Llorona Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A malevolent spirit bent on vengeance, stalks a young family visiting Mexico.

Andrew, Carly and their son Danny travel to an isolated hacienda in Mexico for a much needed vacation.

As they enter the town, signs showing missing children set an ominous tone.

The family learns of the legend of "La Llorona," the evil spirit of a distraught mother who lurks near the water's edge and strikes fear in the hearts of all who see her.

La Llorona torments the family mercilessly, snatching Danny and trapping him in a netherworld between the living and the dead.

Aided by the resourceful taxi driver Jorge (Danny Trejo, Machete, From Dusk Till Dawn) the family races to save their only child, navigating the foreboding countryside held by menacing cartel thugs.

Gaining strength and power and leaving a path of death and destruction in her wake, La Llorona is seemingly unstoppable.

But a secret from Carly's past may provide an opportunity to finally defeat the spirit.

US Release Date: January 2022 Starring: Autumn Reeser, Danny Trejo, Antonio Cupo Directed By: Patricia Harris Seeley