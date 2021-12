The Commando Movie

The Commando Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A DEA agent with PTSD returns home after a botched mission and must now protect his family from a home invasion after a newly released criminal and his henchmen come after their stash of millions inside of the agent's home.

US Release Date: January 7, 2022 Starring: Michael Jai White, Jeff Fahey, Aris Mejias Directed By: Asif Akbar