BALSAM A PARANORMAL INVESTIGATION Movie

BALSAM A PARANORMAL INVESTIGATION Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Horror Icon Kane Hodder (Friday the 13th VII,VIII,IX,X, Hachet) leads a team of paranormal investigators as they investigate The Grand Old Lady Hotel in Balsam, North Carolina.

The Grand Old Lady Hotel is a 112-year-old, 40,000 square foot hotel with a disturbing past.

Nestled in the Appalachian Mountains of North Carolina, the hotel is referred to by locals as the south's Stanley Hotel.

Starring Kane Hodder, Amanda Hannah, Mark A.

Richardson, Maeve Ybanez.

Directed by Tony H.

Cadwell.