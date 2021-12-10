Parenting Spotlight: Marc Pierre

Each month, In The Know by Yahoo gives everyday parents their time to shine in our exclusive Parenting Spotlight.This month, we're featuring Brooklyn-based dad, Marc Pierre.In addition to being the parent of 2-year-old twins Parker and Preston, Marc is the Senior Commerce Partnership Manager at Yahoo.What’s the parenting tip that everyone loves, but you think is overrated?Putting your babies on a sleep schedule.What’s your best parenting advice?Anticipate what you think your kids will do.What would be the title of your memoir?Parenting 101: There Are No Rules.Which apps could you not live without?ESPN and Instagram.What is one “parenting win” you’re proud of?Raising two loving and healthy boys who worship their mother