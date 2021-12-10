Celebrate New Year's Eve with these mocktail recipes

Celebrate New Year's Eve with these mocktail recipes.If you’re looking to mock n’ roll this New Year’s Eve, raise your glass to these five mocktail recipes!

.1.

Sparkling blackberry mocktail, If you love blackberries, then this mocktail is definitely your jam.Begin by adding blackberries, lemon juice, vanilla extract, and honey into a bowl and then mash everything together.Next, strain the blackberry mix over a glass with ice and pour in some sparkling water.

Garnish with rosemary .2.

French 75 mocktail, This mocktail rendition of a French 75 packs the same amount of punch as its alcoholic alternative.First, add ice to a shaker, followed by non-alcoholic gin, lemon juice, and simple syrup.Once shaken, pour into a champagne glass, add non-alcoholic sparkling white wine.

Garnish with a twisted orange peel, and cheers!.3.

Cotton candy mocktail, What sweeter way to toast to the new year than with this cotton candy mocktail?.Begin by adding a piece of cotton candy into a champagne glass rimmed with marshmallow fluff and rainbow sprinkles.Next, pour in some non-alcoholic sparkling white wine.

Top with a final pinch of cotton candy, and enjoy!.4.

Frozen berry mocktail, This mocktail is “berry” refreshing!.Put ice cubes and frozen fruit in a glass and add pineapple juice.Then add some frozen berry punch and lemon-lime soda.Gently stir before serving.5.

Old fashioned mocktail, For a new take on an Old Fashioned, look no further!.First, pour blood orange bitters over a sugar cube in a glass and spread it all over the side.Next, add non-alcoholic bourbon.

Finish with a large ball of ice wrapped in an orange peel and bottoms up!