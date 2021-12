What to check before embarking on your hawker hike? - The Yum Chat Podcast

Producers Stephanie and Bruce recall their epic hawker hiking adventure that led to empty stomachs.They then share what they think is the 3-step checklist you'll need before embarking on your own foodie journey.To find out if your favourite hawker is scheduled for cleaning or renovation, head to NEA Hawker Closure Catch the full session here!