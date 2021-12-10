Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Movie

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: The world's favorite blue hedgehog is back for a next-level adventure in SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 2.

After settling in Green Hills, Sonic is eager to prove he has what it takes to be a true hero.

His test comes when Dr. Robotnik returns, this time with a new partner, Knuckles, in search for an emerald that has the power to destroy civilizations.

Sonic teams up with his own sidekick, Tails, and together they embark on a globe-trotting journey to find the emerald before it falls into the wrong hands.

Directed by Jeff Fowler starring James Marsden, Ben Schwartz (voice), Idris Elba (voice), Jim Carrey, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally, Shemar Moore, Colleen O'Shaughnessey (voice) release date April 8, 2022 (in theaters)