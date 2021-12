Halo s01 Trailer

Halo s01 Trailer - Plot Synopsis: HALO is set to follow an epic 26th-century conflict between humanity and an alien threat known as the Covenant.

Halo will weave deeply drawn personal stories with action, adventure and a richly imagined vision of the future.

Starring Pablo Schreiber, Natascha McElhone, Yerin Ha, Charlie Murphy, Shabana Azmi, Olive Gray, Danny Sapani, Bokeem Woodbine release date 2022 (on Paramount Plus)