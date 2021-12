Grey's Anatomy S18E08 It Came Upon a Midnight Clear

Grey's Anatomy 18x08 "It Came Upon a Midnight Clear" Season 18 Episode 8 Promo (Winter Finale) - The doctors of Grey Sloan Memorial celebrate the holidays; Hamilton and Meredith prepare for a milestone on their project; Link wants to spend the holiday with Amelia and Scout as a family; Schmitt is faced with a difficult decision during surgery on an all-new episode of “Grey’s Anatomy,” Thursday, December 16th on ABC.

Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.