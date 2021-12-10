From Å to Bée - 4,500 kilometers on a Porsche Taycan Cross Turismo

Range anxiety?

Travel expert Thies Janknecht takes the test.

He drives the Taycan 4,500 kilometres from Å to Bee.

"I encounter prejudices against e-mobility from people I know time and again.

Often, it’s not even a matter of simply preferring the internal combustion engine, but rather of prevailing fears about suitability for everyday use, charging infrastructure, or range." It’s time to dispel these prejudices and go from A to B under real-world test conditions.

In our case, we’re doing it literally: from the small town of Å on the southern tip of the Norwegian archipelago of Lofoten to Bee in the Italian region of Piedmont, about 4,500 kilometres away.

With 19 inhabitants per square kilometre, the Lofoten Islands are one of the most sparsely populated regions in Europe.

This means ideal conditions for us to explore the expansion of the charging infrastructure in thinly populated areas right at the start of our adventure.

From the remote Lofoten Islands back to urban sprawl Norway is considered a model country when it comes to the market share of all-electric vehicles.

According to the Norwegian Road Information Authority (OFV), an astonishing 71.9 per cent of new registrations in August 2021 were electric vehicles.

It takes about 30 minutes to drive from our accommodation in Å to the nearest high-power rapid charger, and we are more than happy with the additional driving time – it gives us a chance to enjoy the beautiful Nordic landscape.