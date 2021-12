The reveal of the new Audi A8 L

The exterior design of the Audi A8 L has been redesigned and now looks even more prestigious, athletic and confident.

The base of the Singleframe grill is now wider and chrome angles that increase in size from bottom to top adorn its grid.

The side air intakes are more upright and just as freshly styled as the headlights, whose lower edge on the outside creates a distinctive contour.