Nissan Qashqai - Crash & Safety Tests - 2021

The all-new Nissan Qashqai has been awarded the top five-star safety rating by the independent European New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP), a particularly notable achievement given the vehicle was assessed under the new, more stringent 2020-2022 protocol.

Euro NCAP scored the new Qashqai 91% for both adult and child occupant protection, placing it among the best of its competitive group.

This exceptional performance reflects the advanced reinforced structure of the new Qashqai’s CMF-C platform, built with ultra-high-strength steel in key areas to improve rigidity while allowing the force of an impact to be absorbed and reduced before reaching the passenger safety cell.

The addition of a central airbag – a first for Nissan in Europe - to prevent the collision of heads between the driver and front seat passenger in the event of a side impact helped Qashqai to score a maximum 16 points in the lateral impact test.