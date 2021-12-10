The all-new Skoda KAROQ SPORTLINE Exterior Design

The KAROQ, the younger and smaller brother of the KODIAQ, is a compact SUV.

Its size and stylish design make it a perfect fit for the city, and thanks to the intelligent 4x4 drive and Off-road mode it handles just as well when you explore off the beaten track.

It is predestined for a family role by its outstanding luggage compartment, complemented by numerous Simply Clever features and the unique, sophisticated VarioFlex rear seat system.

The high level of safety, backed up by a host of drive assistants, extensive comfort features, and plethora of connectivity options, will make it enjoyable for all owners.