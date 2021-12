Brigadier Lidder's wife, daughter pay their respects as he is laid to rest | Oneindia News

On the morning of December 10th, Brigadier LS Lidder was laid to rest with full military honours.

Moving footage showed the wife and daughter of Brig Lidder pay their respects at Brar Square, Delhi Cantt as they struggled to control their tears.

