Brigadier Lidder laid to rest, Wife and daughter remember the brave soul | Oneindia News

Brigadier LS Lidder was laid to rest on Friday morning with full military honor in New Delhi.

Speaking to the media after the cremation, the wife of the late Brigadier said “He was larger than life and was loved by everyone.” Meanwhile, remembering her father, his daughter said “It’s a national loss, but I am happy that he did not have to suffer.” #CDSRawatchoppercrash #BrigaderLidder #WhowasBrigadierLidder